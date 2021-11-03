RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Don’t block all your haters, leave some to report back to the headquarters' - Delay advises

Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, who is also known as Delay, has some solid counsel on the best way to deal with your haters via social media after you become effective throughout everyday life.

Delay, who isn't to be an exceptionally shady woman, is exhorting online media users not to obstruct every one of their haters.

As indicated by Delay, social media users ought to have the option to leave a couple of haters unblocked, so they convey ahead with their reportage.

She added that those couple of haters who are not impeded will report back to the central command of haters from where they are dispatched from.

Delay wrote in a tweet: “Don’t block all your haters. Leave one or two, so they can report back to headquarters."

Many of her followers agree with her statement.

In a separate tweet, Delay said she is not forcing a relationship or friendship ever in her life.

The only thing she will force is the jeans she will wear to cover her big booty.

“The only thing I will force in my life is my jeans over my ass. Not friendships. Not relationships!” she tweeted.

Delay recently debunked rumours that she is in a relationship with rapper Amerado. She claims she’s only in love with her work but no one else.

