'Don’t block all your haters, leave some to report back to the headquarters' - Delay advises

As indicated by Delay, social media users ought to have the option to leave a couple of haters unblocked, so they convey ahead with their reportage.

She added that those couple of haters who are not impeded will report back to the central command of haters from where they are dispatched from.

Delay wrote in a tweet: “Don’t block all your haters. Leave one or two, so they can report back to headquarters."

Many of her followers agree with her statement.

In a separate tweet, Delay said she is not forcing a relationship or friendship ever in her life.

The only thing she will force is the jeans she will wear to cover her big booty.

“The only thing I will force in my life is my jeans over my ass. Not friendships. Not relationships!” she tweeted.