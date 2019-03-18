According to the “Hiplife” rapper who was a guest on Hitz FM’s “This IS Gospel” show, he is changing his name because something is pushing him to the altar.

“Now I wouldn’t want to be called Obrafour anymore. I am saying this for the first time here,” he said.

The “Oye Ohene” rapper then mentioned that he will prefer to be called “Rap Sofo”. The musician also recounted that the name is not new and that it was given to him some time back by his friends.

Detailing why he now wants to go by Rap Sofo, he said “I don’t know. There is something pushing me. I have said that I wouldn’t want to do anything in my own will and accord but wait to hear the voice of God”.

However, Obrafour added that the change of name is not official yet and he’ll consult his team about it on how to go about it.

Somewhere in 2010, during an interview with Sammy Forson on eTV, the legendary rapper, born, Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko, was reportedly said he’ll be a Pastor in 5 years’ time.

Though that didn’t exactly happen as told, could it be that the “enye nyame a” rapper is now in his last lap running towards the altar call, hence, the change of name?

Hear more from Obrafour in the video below and tell us what you think.