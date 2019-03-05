The celebrated actress has at countless times mentioned how much she idolizes the rapper as her all-time favourite musician and she’s now poised to let her actions speak more about how crazy she is about the rapper.

In some new tweets, the “Heels and Sneakers” producer has called on her followers and other supporters to join her to stage a “Pae Mu Ka” concert to mark 20 years ever since Obrafuor released his “Pae Mu Ka” album.

READ ALSO: Leave those who are building the National Cathedral to do so - Joe Mettle

“I wanna celebrate my fav rapper!!!! PAE MU KA is 20years!! Let’s organize a concert!!!!!! THE PAE MU KA CONCERT!!!!! Who is with me???”, Yvonne tweeted.”

See more of Yvonne’s tweets below and tell us if you are with her on this movement.