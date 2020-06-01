It all started when Maame Esi appeared on eTV’s “Late Night Celebrity Show” where she claimed she revived the comedy industry in Ghana and crowned herself as the queen of comedy in Ghana.

In response, Afia Schwarzenegger called her out on Instagram; branded her a prostitute, foolish and uncivilised.

But Maame Esi fired back at her, saying she isn’t the one dating Afia’s ex-husband, Lawrence Abrokwah.

She started her response to Afia by apologising to the people who took offence from her comments on the TV show and further apologised directedly to Afia Schwarzenegger.

“I want to use this opportunity to apologise to each and everyone I offended with my recent interview. I didn’t mean to offend anybody – I think people are misquoting what I said, especially Afia Schwarzenegger,” she said in an Instagram video. “I came to meet you in this industry and I can’t discredit your work. I respect you, so I’m so sorry.”

Then, she switched things up and sent a warning to Afia to stop labelling her a prostitute because she isn’t the one dating her ex-husband.

She added the word ‘acid’ to Abrokwah’s name – a reference to an incident that brought the divorce between Afia and her ex-husband.

“But one thing I would like to ask from you is that, please don’t call me a prostitute because you don’t know me and I don’t know you. And besides, I’m not the one dating your ex-husband, Abrokwah acid.”

She added: “And to all my fans, I love you. I’m still the queen of comedy.”

Watch the full video below.