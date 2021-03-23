Social media has become a second home to many. Many users with huge followers share almost everything they do in their private lives on social media platforms to either show off or spite others.

But according to the “16 Years” hitmaker, most flashy posts on social media ‘could be a borrowed part’ of the lives of people who share them.

She believes that all that glitters is not gold and people who get enticed by the flashy lifestyles on social media may be doing even better in real life.

Mzbel emphasised that the youth shouldn’t feel depressed or less important when they see some tempting posts on social media.

It’s unclear what triggered this post but Mzbel is known for sharing random motivational messages and thoughts on her social media pages.

She popped up on Instagram today rocking a green straight dress with a leather bag and captioned the photo: “Don't feel depressed or less important by what others post on social media. It could be a borrowed part of their lives. In real life, you may be better than some of them.”