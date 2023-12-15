'Don’t go fishing for negatives and shortcomings' – KiDi to concert-goers

As the festive season approaches, KiDi’s counsel extends to prioritizing safety at these events. He encourages concertgoers to “stay safe” while creating positive and memorable experiences.

Pulse Ghana

In his message, KiDi encourages fans to approach these concerts with the primary goal of having a great time, rather than actively seeking out negatives. He acknowledges the difficulties of life and emphasizes the importance of focusing on enjoyment during these events.

“As you attend your favorite artists’ concerts this December, go with the mindset to genuinely have a good time. Avoid dwelling on negatives and shortcomings. Life is already challenging, so have fun and relish the experience with your companions at these concerts. And, of course, remember to stay safe. Love,” he tweeted, promoting a positive and enjoyable atmosphere for concert-goers.

While events serve as a platform for artists to connect with their fans and commemorate a successful year of music, the overall experience is sometimes marred by delays in performances, venue-related issues, security concerns, and other unforeseen challenges.