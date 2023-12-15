ADVERTISEMENT
'Don’t go fishing for negatives and shortcomings' – KiDi to concert-goers

Dorcas Agambila

KiDi recently shared valuable advice for those attending concerts this December, urging a positive mindset and discouraging negative thoughts or criticism

He suggested having a positive mindset and avoiding negative thoughts or criticisms. He emphasized the importance of unwinding and enjoying the festivities, especially given life’s challenges.

As the festive season approaches, KiDi’s counsel extends to prioritizing safety at these events. He encourages concertgoers to “stay safe” while creating positive and memorable experiences.

In his message, KiDi encourages fans to approach these concerts with the primary goal of having a great time, rather than actively seeking out negatives. He acknowledges the difficulties of life and emphasizes the importance of focusing on enjoyment during these events.

“As you attend your favorite artists’ concerts this December, go with the mindset to genuinely have a good time. Avoid dwelling on negatives and shortcomings. Life is already challenging, so have fun and relish the experience with your companions at these concerts. And, of course, remember to stay safe. Love,” he tweeted, promoting a positive and enjoyable atmosphere for concert-goers.

While events serve as a platform for artists to connect with their fans and commemorate a successful year of music, the overall experience is sometimes marred by delays in performances, venue-related issues, security concerns, and other unforeseen challenges.

Regrettably, these setbacks often overshadow the positive aspects of the concerts, with social media becoming a platform for fans to vent their frustrations and draw unfavorable comparisons.

Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

