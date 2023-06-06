Don't remember me when I’m dead; I don’t want people fixating on the past -Wutah Kobby

When asked about what he would like to be remembered for after his death, Kobby made it clear that he prefers people to focus on the present rather than dwell on the past. He emphasized his wish for others to experience and appreciate the current moment.

"I don't want to be remembered when I'm gone, but if I were to be remembered, it would be for bringing happiness. Through my music and lifestyle, I have always aimed to spread joy to those around me. However, I don't want people to become fixated on the past," Kobby shared during the interview.

He went on to explain that many individuals struggle with an overwhelming sense of memory and imagination, which prevents them from fully embracing the present.

Some people continue to suffer from events that occurred years ago, but since those events cannot be changed, Kobby questions the purpose of dwelling on them.