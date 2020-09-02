The Vision1 FM host on Tuesday, September 1, ripped into the “Baba” singer for calling Kuami Eugene his son.

OB’s jab followed Sonnie Badu’s congratulatory message for Kuami Eugene after he won the “Artiste of the Year” award at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Sonnie Badu shared a photo of Kuami Eugene with his “Artiste of the Year” plaque and accompanied with the caption: “Congratulations my son, @kuamieugene remember the secret is humility, hard work and prayer ... much love ... it’s purple.”

Kuami responded by saying: “God Bless You, Daddy”.

But OB Nartey called him out in a Facebook post for ignoring the rising gospel musicians and trying to mingle with secular artistes.

“Good morning Sofo Badu, Go and look for your sons who are struggling in the Gospel industry and stop these unnecessary fame attachments. Noor Congratulations my son Kwame Eugene…laughable. This "Don King" spirit won't help you, the boys who served you are still waiting for you to give them the necessary push and features you promised them,” he wrote.

“The likes of Max Praise, Yohan, Tino Manford, Royal Chris, Kofi Perprah. You left the Gospel personalities who made us proud to go and claim fathership. What should Baba Sadiq call Kwame Eugene?” he asked.

Sonnie Badu was swift to fire back in an Instagram post with an indirect shade saying, if he was old, he will advise his grandchildren to ignore ignorant fools who want attention because they will waste your time.

He added that this advice worked for Jesus Christ – an important figure in Christianity.

Sonnie Badu uploaded a new photo with the caption: “If I was an old old old man, this is the advice grandPa Badu will give to his grandchildren for September, it is pretty simple ... Do not respond to ignorant fools who want attention, they will waste your time ... Jesus did it and it worked for him ... IT'S PURPLE.”

OB Nartey is yet to respond.