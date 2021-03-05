Dr Louisa Setakla in marking the birthday of the Ghanaian dancehall act, shared a compiled video of some of her loved-up moments with the man she describes as her twin.

"Happy birthday to my twin flame, my confidant and my very best friend. You are wise beyond your years...simply incomparable, and I’m blessed to call you my own, the mother of two wrote in an Instagram post.

Continuing the romantic message, the Dentist added that "as you celebrate this milestone today, I pray for Gods continuous blessings upon your life. I ask God to fulfil all of your hearts desires and grant you divine favour in all that you do"

"May you be blessed with long life, good health and immeasurable joy. May you be rewarded for all of the sacrifices you make to see all those around you happy. God bless you," she concluded in the post below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMCY3x9jcvW/

After dating secretly, the '1Gad' singer and Louisa got married in 2017. The lovers have two children together, their 3-year-old daughter, Catherine Jidula Setakla and their son Livingstone Janam Setakla Jnr, who turned 2 a few days ago.