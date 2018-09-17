Dr. Obengfo reveals list of his clients who visits his hospital

news

Chief Executive of Advanced Body Sculpt Centre at Obengfo Hospital, Dr Dominic Obeng Andoh has disclosed the list of clients who visit his facility for enhanced body surgeries.

It would be recalled that Ghanaian singer and actress, Nana Frema Koranteng boldly confirmed to the media that she’s a proud product of Dr Obeng with Afia Schwar threatening to mention names of celebrities who have gone under the knife at Dr Obegnfo’s clinic.

Many entertainers who have had surgery at the Advanced Body Sculpt Centre known as Obengfo Hospital are not willing to admit that they have been touched by the renowned doctor but speaking on Asempa FM on Thursday, the embattled doctor revealed that patrons come from both home and abroad.

“Some media practitioners, celebrities, politicians, doctors and my wife all come to me for surgery and I have done it for all of them,” he revealed without mentioning any specific names.

Some might think they travel outside Ghana to go under the knife but in reality, it’s done right here in Ghana.

Dr Obengfo further revealed that he is the only person capable of providing advanced body sculpture services in Ghana, adding that nothing will stop him from reaching out to people who need his services

“Now, we have clients moving from overseas to have their treatments in Ghana. We must project that rather than kill what we have. As it stands now, I am the only one who provides that service; that is my brand,” he boasted.

Liposculpture is aiming at removing fat in areas to sculpt the body and that has been the solution for our hour-glass shaped celebrities.

Dr Obengfo is currently standing trial following the recent death of Stacy Offei at the hospital.