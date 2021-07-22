Dr UN allegedly impregnates his 'junior sister' (WATCH)

According to an Instagram blogger Nana Baffour, he received the video in his Instagram DM of Dr UN interrogated by a family member for impregnating his 'junior sister.'

When asked if he accepts the pregnancy or not, Dr UN replied: “I won't accept this pregnancy because I do not remember the last time we had sex.”

Dr UN admitted having a sexual affair with the lady but insisted that the pregnancy is not for him.

“She is my friend and I know she has a boyfriend. I don't remember the last time we had sex. It's been a long time,” he said.

In 2020, Dr UN succeeded in presenting fake awards to top Ghanaian politicians, public figures and celebrities. He managed to gather dignitaries and public figures in different sectors and handed them fake awards.

In showbiz alone, he succeeded in giving Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, D-Black, DJ Black and Nathaniel Attoh fake awards and plaques made of inferior products.

According to him, he invested over $10,000 in the award scheme and he never asked the Ghanaian rapper for any donation.

"I have had calls from BBC, CNN and Aljazeera," he told a social media user who spotted him in Kumasi.

"I used my money, I used more than $10,000 to invest in this award. Sarkodie never paid anything. Ask him, I like him, I don't think he can lie. I have not even asked for a donation from Sarkodie," he said.

He continued that all those saying his award scheme is fake are cheap.

"Those that know me in London and the U.S know that I am the man to do this. Their terms don't define what intellect is. Their terms, fraudster and scam, those words do not define my PhD nor global studies," he said.