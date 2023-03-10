'Dreams do come true' – Sonnie Badu as he flaunts his exotic cars to testify God's goodness

The two black cars worth millions of Ghana Cedis were photographed in front of his Atlanta home.

“Dreams do come true.. car wash day for the toys .. I pray for you that everything you have dreamt about becoming will become a reality in Jesus name,” the Pastor of RockHill Church captioned online.

He also shared a snapshot of his other Mercedes Benz cars and revealed that it was his favourite car brand.

“I love black cars what’s your favorite color? I also love Mercedes I don’t do any other … what’s your fav car? I dreamt this now I live it by God’s grace … you are next in line,” he added.

Badu who recently established his own church after moving from the United Kingdom is known for his powerful and anointed worship songs, and he has released several albums including “Lost in His Glory”, “Colors of Africa”, “Covenant Keeping God”, “Soundz of Afrika”, and “Rhythms of Africa”.