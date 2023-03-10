'Dreams do come true' – Sonnie Badu as he flaunts his exotic cars to testify God's goodness

Flaunting a GMC SUV and a customized number-plated Mercedes Benz on micro-blogging site, Twitter, the prosperity minister and philanthropist hinted that the “toys” were up for a thorough clean-up.
Famous Ghanaian gospel artist Sonnie Badu has netizens drooling over his plush mansion and exotic cars that he flaunted on Twitter on Thursday, 9th March 2023.
The two black cars worth millions of Ghana Cedis were photographed in front of his Atlanta home.
“Dreams do come true.. car wash day for the toys .. I pray for you that everything you have dreamt about becoming will become a reality in Jesus name,” the Pastor of RockHill Church captioned online.
He also shared a snapshot of his other Mercedes Benz cars and revealed that it was his favourite car brand.
“I love black cars what’s your favorite color? I also love Mercedes I don’t do any other … what’s your fav car? I dreamt this now I live it by God’s grace … you are next in line,” he added.
Badu who recently established his own church after moving from the United Kingdom is known for his powerful and anointed worship songs, and he has released several albums including “Lost in His Glory”, “Colors of Africa”, “Covenant Keeping God”, “Soundz of Afrika”, and “Rhythms of Africa”.
He is also the founder of the Sonnie Badu Foundation, which provides aid to underprivileged children in Ghana and other African countries.
