"Touch It" seemed to have been the right song to hit the crowd as they recited famous lines while moving to the beat.
Watch: Dubai crowd goes wild as DJ plays KiDi's 'Touch It'
Ghanaian singer KiDi's song gingered up a moppy crowd at Davido's Timeless Tour in Dubai during one of the periods in between performance sets.
The atmosphere was palpable as his hit track "Touch It" worked its magic, with the audience enthusiastically reciting the lyrics and grooving to the infectious beat.
What made this moment even more remarkable was the fact that "Touch It" was already a year old, yet it continued to captivate and energize the crowd. Online observers were astounded by the crowd's reaction, highlighting the enduring popularity of KiDi's music.
Davido, the Nigerian Afrobeat sensation, embarked on his first tour following the tragic loss of his song.
The Timeless Tour was a spectacle to behold, drawing thousands to the colossal Coca-Cola Arena, which boasts a capacity of around 17,000. This tour was in support of his fourth studio album, released earlier in the year, marking a triumphant return to the stage for the artist. Dubai was just one stop on this epic journey, as Davido's music continued to resonate with fans around the world.
