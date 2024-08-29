Dumelo apologises again; says false allegations over mother’s death pushed him

Dumelo made the controversial comments during an appearance on TV3’s Community Watch programme, implying that Lydia might have played a role in her husband’s death to secure her position as MP.

Pulse Ghana

Following further reflection, Dumelo has disclosed that he was reacting to personal attacks from supporters of the NPP candidate, which included false allegations about his own mother's death.

ADVERTISEMENT

He admitted that these attacks pushed him out of character, leading to his inappropriate remarks. In his apology, Dumelo said, “I apologise and unreservedly retract my previous comments. I extend my sincere and unconditional apologies to Hon. Lydia Alhassan for my remarks during the Media General public engagement (Community Manifesto) concerning the death of her husband.”

He continued, “To everyone who knows me, both in my private life and political activities, it is clear that those statements do not reflect my values or what I stand for. My comments were in response to personal attacks by supporters of the honourable minister, including false allegations regarding my mother’s death. However, I recognise that my reaction was inappropriate.”

Dumelo reassured the constituents of Ayawaso West Wuogon of his dedication to their development and progress, emphasising his commitment to serving the community.