East Legon accident: Nadia Buari prays for families despite 'pain too deep to forgive'

Dorcas Agambila

Actress Nadia Buari has taken to social media to express her heartfelt condolences to the families of the two young girls who tragically lost their lives in the devastating East Legon accident.

Nadia Buari
Nadia Buari

On Instagram, the actress shared an emotional message, acknowledging the unimaginable pain and grief the families must be enduring due to such a profound loss.

She reflected on the future that had been lost and how challenging it would be for the families to come to terms with the unfortunate incident, noting that "it’s too painful to remember and too painful to forgive."

She wrote: "I can’t believe this happened to these beautiful little girls. Their future has been cut off in such a painful manner that is so difficult to come to terms with. May God keep their innocent souls in perfect peace. My prayers are with the bereaved families. May the joy of the Lord strengthen you to enable you to go through this difficult phase of your life."

Nadia continued: "The loss of any child anywhere is the loss of a future everywhere. Can a mother leave her children? Certainly not! But the painful thing here is that, as the mother cannot leave her children, in this regrettable condition, the children have left their mothers."

She empathised deeply as a mother, sharing: "As a mother, I can deeply relate with the mothers of these kids and what they may be going through right now. It is too painful to remember and too painful to forgive."* She concluded her message by praying for grace, strength, healing, and love for the bereaved families, adding: *"With a very heavy heart I say, PLEASE HAVE MY CONDOLENCES… GOD WILL TAKE CARE OF YOU!!!"

The car crash, which took place on Saturday, 12th October 2024, left two girls dead and three others critically injured. CCTV footage from the crash revealed the moment Elrad, who was driving a Jaguar SUV, collided with another vehicle at a junction, leading to a fire that claimed the lives of the victims. The Ghana National Fire Service confirmed these details, with Assistant Division Officer (ADO) Alex King Nartey providing additional insight during an interview on Adom FM.

As investigations continue, the incident has sparked widespread debate on the accountability of influential figures and their families, with many Ghanaians expressing divided opinions on how the case should be handled.

