Eazzy, Mr Drew and more grace birthday party of UK based artiste manager Cass T (WATCH)

Pulse.com.gh during the Sunday night event spotted the likes of Eazzy, Mr Drew, Quamina MP, Wisa Greid, Captan, Blakk Cedi, sound engineer MOG, with Ghanaian-UK based award-winning producer Myx Quest at the event.

Eazzy, Mr Drew and more grace birthday party of Cass T and BBVIP launch Pulse Ghana

The ceremony also doubled as the launch of BBVIP in Ghana. "BBVIP also runs artist consultancy services and has consulted for multiple artists over the years including Gasmilla, EL, Myx Quest, Silvastone and Stonebwoy," Cass T said.

Blackbook VIP is famed for working with; Akwaaba for events such as Miss Ghana UK, Ghana Party in The Park, Shatta Wale at Indigo 02; Bola Ray and Empire Ent for Ghana meets Naija; Lynx Ent for Kidi’s Sugar screening; Salt media for Amakye Dede live in London, to name a few.

Speaking about her company's plan for Ghana, Cass T at the party said " Eazzy is currently managed by BBVIP and since signing has released two successful hits, Duna and Celebrate and had a UK media tour which featured interviews on BBC, Capital Radio, Beat Fm, ABN, Arise, Reprezent Radio plus more".

"Watch out for brand new music from Eazzy and a lot more from BBVIP coming soon," she continued and disclosed that as the CEO of 4syte TV UK, the channel's activities in the U.K is now fully operational after a hiatus.

