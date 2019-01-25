The outspoken actor has then taken some time to explain what he understands as a “dead career”. Speaking MzBel’s radio show on Onua FM, he said bloggers can describe Ebony as “dead career” and not his nor Mzbel’s.

In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, he said “Do they know what is called dead career? Ebony is a dead career, everybody loves Ebony but Ebony she is a dead career, that is what we call dead career”.

Nana Tonardo who is a mutual friend to Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel who are now not in terms has also warned that whoever attacks the latter, will virtually attract his wrath.

Can we say that’s a shot to Afia Schwarzenegger? Well, we believe in time so we wouldn’t say that is targeted at Afia yet but certainly to anyone who has an issue with "16 Years" singer.

The dramatic actor has more for you in the video below.