According to her, there is nothing wrong in trying to follow in the footsteps of the deceased dancehall artiste.

The late Ebony died a year ago after she was involved in a fatal car accident on the Kumasi-Sunyani highway.

Record-mate Wendy Shay has since succeeded her as the face of RuffTown records.

The “Bedroom commando” hit maker believes Ebony was a legend and says there is nothing wrong with trying to follow in her footsteps.

“Ebony did a very good thing when she was alive so I definitely don’t see anything wrong with me looking at her footsteps to do mine because she is a legend,” Wendy Shay told Accra-based Starr FM.

“It’s fine and it’s okay when people compare me to Ebony, I just wish after some time we will let her name rest.”

The singer, however, denied claims that she has been trying to copy the late Ebony’s style.

“You know we are on the same record label, we had the same songwriter and I just want to say she did a very good job so continuing what she started is okay but am not copying her style,” she said.

Wendy Shay is currently promoting her latest single, titled “All For You”.