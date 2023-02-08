Celebrating Ebony Reigns - 5 Years of her departure

Unfortunately, her assistant and longtime friend Franklina Yaa Nkansah Kuri and soldier Atsu Vondee also died in the fatal accident.

The only survivor of the fatal crash was the driver. In addition, she died eight days before her 21st birthday.

Ebony was discovered by musician and entrepreneur Bullet from Ruff n Smooth and was signed to his Ruff Town record label.

She came out with her first single, "Dancefloor", in December 2015, with a video and audio release. The song became a radio hit, landing her a nomination for the "unsung" category at the 2016 Ghana Music Awards.

In March 2016 Ebony released her major hit single "Kupe". She was signed to Ruff Town Records and Midas Touch Inc.

The dancehall artist was named Artist of the Year at the 2018 Ghana Music Awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The late musician Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng popularly known as Ebony Reigns became the first woman to win the ultimate Accolade at the event.

