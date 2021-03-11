Okoh Pinehas Chartey drove the Jeep car with registration number AS-497-16, which had an accident that claimed the lives of the songstress and two others, at a spot between Nyamebekyere and Nsuta on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway, on February 8, 2018.

Mr Chartey pleaded not guilty to the charges of dangerous driving and driving without a license and would reappear before the court presided over by Mr Johnson Abbey on March 24, 2021, according to GNA.

During the hearing, Police Chief Inspector Jonas Newlove Agyei told the court that the accused was driving Ebony, 20, Franklina Maame Yaa Nkansah, 27, and Lance Corporal Vondee Atsu Francis, 29, from Sunyani to Accra on that fateful day, GNA reports.

He said when Okoh got to the spot around 11:45 pm where there was a heap of sand on his lane.

The prosecution said, Okoh swerved to the other lane to avoid running into the sand but unfortunately ran into some railings at the edge of the road killing the three occupants of the vehicle.

Okoh sustained injuries and was rushed to the Bechem Government Hospital for treatment, according to the prosecution.

Chief Inspector Agyei said investigations revealed that Okoh’s driving license had expired on August 28, 2015, about three years before the accident.

The prosecution upon advice from the Attorney General’s Office charged the accused and brought before the court.