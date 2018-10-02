Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ebony’s elder sister releases first ‘freestyle’ “Until The Dawn”


Video Ebony’s elder sister releases first ‘freestyle’

Mr Kwarteng also known as Starboy Kwarteng disclosed some weeks ago that the late Ebony's elder sister is been groomed to take over from where her sister Ebony left off.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The late Ebony’s Reigns elder sister,Happy Opoku-Kwarteng, has been spotted in a video singing.

It was reported that father of the late Ebony Reigns said, her first daughter Happy Opoku-Kwarteng will take over from where Ebony left off.

Starboy Kwarteng also disclosed some weeks ago that she is been groomed to take over from where her sister left off.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, Happy is seen singing Efya’s “Until The Dawn” and she has the soothing and charming voice as her sister does.

READ MORE: Arnold Asamoah Baidoo only criticizes me when awards are near- Singer

Watch video:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to make tuna stuffed avocado Pulse Food How to make tuna stuffed avocado
Guru: Arnold Asamoah Baidoo only criticizes me when awards are near- Singer Guru Arnold Asamoah Baidoo only criticizes me when awards are near- Singer
Actor: Toosweet Annan and friends joins the Kupe Challenge in wig Actor Toosweet Annan and friends joins the Kupe Challenge in wig
Peace: Patapaa ends beef with Prophet Kumchacha Peace Patapaa ends beef with Prophet Kumchacha
Powerful Moves: Watch Benedicta Gafah flaunt her dance moves in new videos Powerful Moves Watch Benedicta Gafah flaunt her dance moves in new videos
Actress: How Nigerian blackmailers got Princess Shyngle’s sex tape in a scandal Actress How Nigerian blackmailers got Princess Shyngle’s sex tape in a scandal

Recommended Videos

Video: Patapaa ends beef with Prophet Kumchacha Video Patapaa ends beef with Prophet Kumchacha
Celebrity News: My ex-husband Chris Attoh is not a real man – Damilola Adegbite Celebrity News My ex-husband Chris Attoh is not a real man – Damilola Adegbite
Entertainment News: DJ Switch meets Naomi Campbell and Bill Gates’ wife Entertainment News DJ Switch meets Naomi Campbell and Bill Gates’ wife



Top Articles

1 Damilola Adegbite Chris Attoh not a "man"- Ex-wife suggests in shocking...bullet
2 I can satisfy myself romantically, i don't need a man - Eyfabullet
3 American Visa Rosemond Brown's 'American dream' in shatters as her...bullet
4 Hot!!! Meet Pappy Kojo's on-and-off girlfriend of five yearsbullet
5 Video Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in Medikal’s ‘How...bullet
6 Breast Cancer Awareness Tennis great Serena Williams goes...bullet
7 Actress How Nigerian blackmailers got Princess Shyngle’s sex...bullet
8 Rapper Kanye West changes his name to Yebullet
9 Fatherhood Yvonne Nelson’s baby daddy spends quality...bullet
10 Actor Toosweet Annan and friends joins the Kupe...bullet

Related Articles

Actress How Nigerian blackmailers got Princess Shyngle’s sex tape in a scandal
Hot!!! Meet Pappy Kojo's on-and-off girlfriend of five years
Fatherhood Yvonne Nelson’s baby daddy spends quality time his daughter
Powerful Moves Watch Benedicta Gafah flaunt her dance moves in new videos
Peace Patapaa ends beef with Prophet Kumchacha
Actor Toosweet Annan and friends joins the Kupe Challenge in wig
Photo Mercy Johnson is still looking hot and sexy in new photo
Breast Cancer Awareness Tennis great Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer video
Wendy Shay Critics of my live band performance have ear problems – Singer

Top Videos

1 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
2 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
3 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
4 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
5 Video Watch how Spio Garbrah danced to King Promise’s ‘Selfish’bullet
6 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a...bullet
7 Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafourbullet
8 Celebrity Birthday Benedicta Gafah throws lavish private...bullet
9 Video Shatta Wale is not a better fighter than I am -...bullet
10 Video "Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kesebullet

Celebrities

Feminist If women are bad, marry your fellow man - Leila Djansi
Kwesi Arthur Continuing my education will be a waste of time – Rapper
My waist is taking me places, Rosemond Brown shouts as she "grinds" an old white man.
Social Media Celeb My waist is taking me places, Rosemond Brown shouts as she "grinds" an old white man.
Davido
Davido See photo of singer as he meets Prime minister of Sao Tome
X
Advertisement