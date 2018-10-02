Mr Kwarteng also known as Starboy Kwarteng disclosed some weeks ago that the late Ebony's elder sister is been groomed to take over from where her sister Ebony left off.
It was reported that father of the late Ebony Reigns said, her first daughter Happy Opoku-Kwarteng will take over from where Ebony left off.
Starboy Kwarteng also disclosed some weeks ago that she is been groomed to take over from where her sister left off.
In a video which has gone viral on social media, Happy is seen singing Efya’s “Until The Dawn” and she has the soothing and charming voice as her sister does.
Watch video:
Ebony's Sister Happy Opoku-Kwarteng Singing Efya's "Until The Dawn"