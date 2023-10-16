ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Don’t bully celebs to attend demonstrations – Edem on #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo [Video]

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian rapper, Edem, has called for the public to stop pressuring celebrities to participate in political demonstrations, stating that it amounts to psychological bullying.

Ayigbe Edem
Ayigbe Edem

According to him, forcing celebrities to conform to specific ideologies is psychological bullying.

Recommended articles

In contrast to other celebrities like Efia Odo, E.L, Efya, Kwaw Kese, and Stonebwoy, who joined the protest, Edem chose not to attend.

Ayigbe Edem
Ayigbe Edem Pulse Ghana

He justified his decision by pointing out that many major demonstrations in Ghana's history have failed to bring about significant change.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz, Edem emphasized the need for new, effective methods to address the country's challenges and make a meaningful impact.

“What I have understood is that from Nkrumah’s time, there have been about 16 demos, and usually, power changes hands. If that happens, and we have demos again, then it means we need to find new ways to address these issues… It’s a way for young people and a group of people to register their displeasure about something.”

Edem said he will join a protest which will bring drastic change in the lives of Ghanaians.

“My son and daughter don’t care about the demos… This demo should spark a bigger action” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed the desire to participate in a protest that could lead to substantial improvements in the lives of Ghanaians.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

TikTok star Official Starter

Official Starter treats viral market women to an unforgettable safari experience

Asantewaa and husband

Asantewaa reacts to getting sacked out of her husband's home, divorce rumours

Shatta Wale

‘Blatant lies!' – Kwasi Aboagye replies Shatta Wale over £80,000 performance fee claim

Kuami Eugene

'Everyone does it' - Kuami Eugene on song theft accusations