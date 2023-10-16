Don’t bully celebs to attend demonstrations – Edem on #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo [Video]

In contrast to other celebrities like Efia Odo, E.L, Efya, Kwaw Kese, and Stonebwoy, who joined the protest, Edem chose not to attend.

He justified his decision by pointing out that many major demonstrations in Ghana's history have failed to bring about significant change.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz, Edem emphasized the need for new, effective methods to address the country's challenges and make a meaningful impact.

“What I have understood is that from Nkrumah’s time, there have been about 16 demos, and usually, power changes hands. If that happens, and we have demos again, then it means we need to find new ways to address these issues… It’s a way for young people and a group of people to register their displeasure about something.”

Edem said he will join a protest which will bring drastic change in the lives of Ghanaians.

“My son and daughter don’t care about the demos… This demo should spark a bigger action” he added.

