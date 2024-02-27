Edem slams 'unserious' Sister Derby over comments on the Omah Lay incident

The incident has since sparked the debate online, forcing the girl to eventually to her boyfriend in a TikTok post.

Sister Derby Pulse Ghana

However, according to Sister Derby, Jessica shouldn't have apologized. "E pain me waaa say the Omah Lay concert girl come out to explain. Kai. Dancing k3k3. Youngins, not married, but taking this thing World Cup. Simple entertainment. Jamaicans will be laughing. Boys will cheat publicly and not ever dare apologise publicly. The girl do yawa by apologising in my opinion," she tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

In anotherX post, she said "They want her to feel bad for the boy’s insecurities. Instead of him getting a dope video of her on that stage and proudly telling those around that that’s his babe (the babe that caught the star of the night (Omah Lay’s) eyes!), he’s there doing mobor mobor. Aaargh".

At this point, rapper Edem thinks different of the situation. Responding to Sister Derby's post, he said "If you no take relationship World Cup,you can’t take marriage World Cup..One be dress rehearsal one be show… Unless you no be serious".

Unhappy Sister Derby decided to jab back at Edem by saying that "so you know all this, yet you came for ‘dress rehearsal’ at Global Citizen and got bounced. While you had a ‘serious show’ at another venue."

ADVERTISEMENT