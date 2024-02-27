During the show, the Nigerian singer called the lady identified as Jessica away from her boyfriend in the audience. After inviting her on to the stage, Omah Lay and Jessica danced in an erotic manner to entertain the crowd.
Edem slams 'unserious' Sister Derby over comments on the Omah Lay incident
Sister Derby and rapper Edem have locked horns on the internet over the viral incident between a girl and her boyfriend at Omah Lay's London show.
The incident has since sparked the debate online, forcing the girl to eventually to her boyfriend in a TikTok post.
However, according to Sister Derby, Jessica shouldn't have apologized. "E pain me waaa say the Omah Lay concert girl come out to explain. Kai. Dancing k3k3. Youngins, not married, but taking this thing World Cup. Simple entertainment. Jamaicans will be laughing. Boys will cheat publicly and not ever dare apologise publicly. The girl do yawa by apologising in my opinion," she tweeted.
In anotherX post, she said "They want her to feel bad for the boy’s insecurities. Instead of him getting a dope video of her on that stage and proudly telling those around that that’s his babe (the babe that caught the star of the night (Omah Lay’s) eyes!), he’s there doing mobor mobor. Aaargh".
At this point, rapper Edem thinks different of the situation. Responding to Sister Derby's post, he said "If you no take relationship World Cup,you can’t take marriage World Cup..One be dress rehearsal one be show… Unless you no be serious".
Unhappy Sister Derby decided to jab back at Edem by saying that "so you know all this, yet you came for ‘dress rehearsal’ at Global Citizen and got bounced. While you had a ‘serious show’ at another venue."
Denying these claims by Sister Derby, Edem said "Facts: I was not at global citizen rehearsal 2: I had all access vip tickets for my team and we attended.. Attached is evidence.. 1 vip Only rehearsal was the crowd singing Toto Let’s argue respectfully and stay with the topic Mommy Debbie Another venue(No evidence) Serious show(No evidence)".
