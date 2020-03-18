According to the rapper, a lot of people are being ‘misinformed’ due to the English language being used to create awareness on social media.

Just like the saying ‘leading by example’, he kicked off the new campaign by speaking in his native language Ewe while addressing his fans about the pandemic.

He made the statement through his Instagram page on Wednesday, March 18, adding that ‘non-English speaking people are being misinformed’ about the novel Coronavirus safety tips.

“If u are a public figure, socialite or celebrity and u can make a local language video to help disseminate safety information pls do.it looks like non English speaking ppl are being misinformed [sic],” he wrote on Instagram.

Actresses Selassie Ibrahim and Beverly Afaglo and musician Coded of 4x4 fame – who are related to Edem’s ethnic group – endorsed his statement.

So far, some top celebrities including M.anifest, Sister Derby, Lydia Forson, Yvonne Nelson and Celestine Donkor have taken it upon themselves to educate their fanbase about the disease.