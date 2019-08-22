The two, who best describes themselves as friends though fans see them as flirts who could likely have a thing beyond a platonic friendship, have given their social media users something new to talk about.

Efia Odo was spotted in Shatta Wale’s studio where she gave him a hot seductive dance, whining her waist and throwing what her moma gave her, right on King Wale’s ‘meat thermometer’ region.

It’s certainly a video you’ll watch that will leave your eyebrows raised, should you be a curious person. Shatta and Efia posted two vidoes from their studio hangout on social media.

Watch the videos below.