Efia Odo calls out Nana Addo for sharing photos of students lining to wave him

Selorm Tali

Efia Odo is keeping the same #FixTheCountry energy until she sees a chance.

The actress who is one of the popular faces supporting the online protest has called out the President for disregarding COVID-19 safety protocols by sharing photos of crowded students who lined up to run along his convoy to give an arousing welcome.

This comes in the middle of Ghana Police persistently and consistently securing a court order to ban Fix The Country protestor from staging a street protest and demonstrating.

According to Ghana Police, the gathering will be against the ban on restricting people from gathering as a safety precaution against the spread of the virus. At the back of this, she wrote "I guess the president is above the law".

In a Twitter that came with screenshots of the President sharing the photos on Facebook, Efia added that "the hypocrisy stares us blatantly in our faces every day. We can’t demonstrate but yet this can happen? #FixTheCountry".

