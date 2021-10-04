Efia Odo pushes Sista Afia to confirm body enhancement surgery on live TV? (WATCH)

Sista Efia incurred the wrath of Efia Odo with a hissing comment as a reaction to the actress, who questioned the purpose of some Ghanaian supposed celebrities have been flaunting iPhone 13 as if owning the new apple gadget is an achievement.

Efia Odo shades Ghanaian celebrities showing off iPhone 13 Pulse Ghana

"Why is acquiring the latest iPhone such an accomplishment to many Ghanaians? This baffles me and I need answers cuz it’s quite embarrassing especially seeing “celebrities” posing with their new iPhone," she said in a Tweet that has gone viral.

Efia Odo's tweet was shared by a blogger on Instagram and Sista Afia dropped a comment to say "Mteeww," to suggest that Efia Odo's comment may be an annoying one to her.

This forced the pair to drag themselves on social but they trashed it out on Saturday night. Efia Odo whilst apologizing to Sista Afia then decided to compliment her. "I like your new body, it looks great," she said.

ece-auto-gen

Her comment comes to suggest that Sista Afia who has been flaunting her body lately may have undergone the knife to enhance her figure. Without denying Efia Odo's claim that her body is new, she simply replied "thank you".