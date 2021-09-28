Nana Aba, Tracey Boakye and Nana Agradaa go on iPhone 13 show off spree (VIDEO)

Repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, who has now changed her name to Evangelistic Patricia Asiedua, first flaunted the phone on social media and challenged others who claimed to be 'preman' to also go and get theirs.

A few hours later, Nana Aba Anamoah also took to social media to show off an iPhone 13 she has acquired. She posted a photo of herself holding the phone and wrote "13'" and added "apple" with a fire emoji.

Nana Aba Anamoah shows off new iPhone 13 Pulse Ghana

Actress Tracey Boakye has also decided to join the show off spree. The mother of two, known for always bragging about rich she is, took to Instagram to announce ownership of the latest Apple gadget.

In the video, Tracey Boakye unboxed the iPhone over Meek Mill and Rick Ross' 'Ima Boss' track playing in the background.

It's unclear what is influencing these socialites to be flaunting their new iPhones in this manner. Maybe, a reminder that they sit among the primus inter pares in Ghana, hence, being among the few to get the iPhone 13 first in the country.

The new gadgets are coming in the categories of iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max with the least costing $699 and highest pegged at $1599.