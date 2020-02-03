The Ghanaian actress reacting to the reactions to Kofi B’s death, has jabbed her colleague celebrities and Ghanaians for either not showing concern about Kofi B’s death or now showing him love whilst he is gone.

The Ghanaian highlife singer passed on Sunday, 2nd February 2020, with reports that he suffered cardiac arrest after a performance in Cape Coast. The “Koforidua Flowers” singer was known for his other hit songs such as “Sherry”, “Come Back”, and his affiliation to Ofori Amponsah during the peak of his career.

The likes of Starr FM presenter, KOD who once managed the late act, and some few colleague musicians including Wutah Kobby, Delay among some few others heed to social media to pay tribute to the late singer.

However, Efia isn’t too excited about the poor attention Kofi B’s death is receiving from Ghanaian celebrities compared to how they reacted to the death of American NBA star, Kobe Bryant. She has therefore shared a tweet, asking that “You people who “knew” Kobe Bryant? You wan tell me you didn’t know Kofi B right? Funny”

Still reflecting on Kofi B’s death, the risqué Ghanaian actress added that she wouldn’t like people to pretend they like her when she dies. See her tweets below.