In wishing the “vibes sorrr vibes sorrrni” crooner a happy birthday, the actress shared a raunchy photo of herself in a bikini with the singer firmly grabbing her cakes with a 'who cares' attitude, to send her birthday message across.

Efia who once denied having any sexual affair with either Darko Vibes or Kwesi Arthur, captioned the photo “Happy birthday RoCkSTar” and importantly added the hashtag “#Bomski”.

Could Efia be indirectly announcing that Darko Vibes is actually her boo? Well, see her post below and tell us what you think.