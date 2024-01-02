The Ghanaian actress shared a video of herself driving the car on her Snapchat account. In another snap, she posted the car parked at her house with a caption that says "my baby's home".
New year, New car; Efia Odo shows off new Maserati whip
Efia odo has entered the new year with a car as she has shown off a new car she has bought.
Friends and fans of the actress have since been congratulating the actress. According to reports, this will be Efia Odo's second car in Ghana as she reportedly owned in a car in 2023 before she travelled to the U.S.
Before this, Efia Odo has often been mocked by some of her critics for not owning a car despite her seemingly booming showbiz career in Ghana. Apart from acting, Efia Odo was also a TV presenter whilst working with Fashionova and other brands as an influencer.
She is currently the lead star in a Ghanaian reality TV show, Gh Queens, which features Shatta Michy, Hajia 4 Reall and others in the latest season that has started showing.
Amidst all these, Efia Odo is also pursuing a music career and has successfully released three songs with the latest being an Amapiano track titled 'Wo Be Di'.
Efia Odo has not said anything directly about acquiring the new car but obviously, she's happy about her new achievement. Check her snaps below.
