'Diana Asamoah has tasted money so the Holy Spirit has left her' – Efia Odo shades

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actress and social media influencer, Efia Odo has tackled Diana Asamoah for saying Ghanaians are ungrateful for constantly bashing the NPP Government.

Efia Odo and Diana Asamoah

Over the weekend, Diana Asamoah made some comments which didn’t sit well with a lot of Ghanaians.

Speaking as a guest on the United Showbiz show, Diana Asamoah accused Ghanaians of being ungrateful.

According to her, President Nana Addo is doing everything in his power to improve the lives of Ghanaians.

She added that he has done a lot to help the youth in general but the ungrateful attitude of Ghanaians is preventing them from seeing it.

Reacting to this, Efia Odo who has always critzed the government for not the prioritizing the needs of its citizens called Diana Asamoah dumb.

According to Efia Odo, ever since she started tasting money from the NPP, she is no longer a Holy-Spirit-filled gospel artist.

“Diana Asamaoh has had an encounter with money so now the Holy Spirit has left her and she’s unable to speak the truth. When the Holy Spirit dwells within, you are able to speak the truth no matter how painful it is !!! God is watching.” She Tweeted.

It’s not news that there is economic hardship in Ghana. The prices of goods and services keep increasing on daily basis.

This has caused a lot of tension in the country as many people wonder if things will never be normal.

See her Tweet below

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
