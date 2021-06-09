RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rapists must be castrated - Efya reacts to reports of popular lesbian gang-raped by men

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Efya is expressing her anger over reports of a popular lesbian who has been allegedly gang-raped by men in Ghana.

Efya
Efya Pulse Ghana

Elladeevah Ellios, is known among her peers on Facebook as a DJ and an advocate for the LGTBQ community.

Recommended articles

She came out today to disclose on social media that she has been kidnapped, drugged and raped for 2 days.

Ghanaian lesbian Ella Deevah Ellios ganged-raped, Efya reacts
Ghanaian lesbian Ella Deevah Ellios ganged-raped, Efya reacts Ghanaian lesbian Ella Deevah Ellios ganged-raped, Efya reacts Pulse Ghana

From a screenshot of her Facebook post, she added that the assault was filmed. The men who engaged in the act are unknown. Traumatized over the experience, Elladeevah Ellios said: “I want to die”.

I need all the support I can get, my life has come to an end”, she also and disclosed that she is at the Cantonment Police Hospital.

Ghanaian lesbian Ella Deevah Ellios narrates how she was ganged-raped (Screenshot)
Ghanaian lesbian Ella Deevah Ellios narrates how she was ganged-raped (Screenshot) Ghanaian lesbian Ella Deevah Ellios narrates how she was ganged-raped (Screenshot) Pulse Ghana

Ghanaian singer, Efya, has been upset over the news. Taking to Twitter, she wrote “I keep saying we shd castrate all Rapist !!! All of them !! This is outrageous!!! My God ! Something has to be done !!” and added angry emojis.

Efya's tweet has since attracted mixed reactions. A Tweep @Dubiks_Steven replied her tweet saying that "I’m not a fun of Rapist neither do I support homosexuals. What they do to each other is none of ma business. Let me think about maself wai".

Another twitter user, @Risabalq said "I know you’re also gay but Dw. I’d make sure the rapists would be arrested and the rape’pee would also be arrest after we’ve dealt with the rapists".

See more of the reactions below.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

Condom

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

TB Joshua

Seyi Shay tells her side of the story in leaked audio after argument with Tiwa Savage [Pulse Exclusive Report]

Here are the details and origin of the beef between Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay. (More Naija)