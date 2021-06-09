Rapists must be castrated - Efya reacts to reports of popular lesbian gang-raped by men

She came out today to disclose on social media that she has been kidnapped, drugged and raped for 2 days.

From a screenshot of her Facebook post, she added that the assault was filmed. The men who engaged in the act are unknown. Traumatized over the experience, Elladeevah Ellios said: “I want to die”.

“I need all the support I can get, my life has come to an end”, she also and disclosed that she is at the Cantonment Police Hospital.

Ghanaian singer, Efya, has been upset over the news. Taking to Twitter, she wrote “I keep saying we shd castrate all Rapist !!! All of them !! This is outrageous!!! My God ! Something has to be done !!” and added angry emojis.

Efya's tweet has since attracted mixed reactions. A Tweep @Dubiks_Steven replied her tweet saying that "I’m not a fun of Rapist neither do I support homosexuals. What they do to each other is none of ma business. Let me think about maself wai".

Another twitter user, @Risabalq said "I know you’re also gay but Dw. I’d make sure the rapists would be arrested and the rape’pee would also be arrest after we’ve dealt with the rapists".