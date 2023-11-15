Efya says Sarkodie is the best out of the 120 artistes she has worked with

Pulse Ghana

Efya spoke warmly about her collaborations with the renowned rapper, emphasising that every song they worked on together turned out exceptionally well.

She credited Sarkodie's talent and professionalism, describing him as an amazing person to collaborate with in the studio.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Joy Fm’s Kwame Dadzie on Showbiz A-Z, the celebrated songstress said; “I have worked with almost 120 artistes. So the hardest collaboration will be anything that I did with Sarkodie.”

Sarkodie and Efya

Among the notable collaborations between Efya and Sarkodie are iconic hits like Saara, I'm In Love With You, Overload, and several others.