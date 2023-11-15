ADVERTISEMENT
Efya says Sarkodie is the best out of the 120 artistes she has worked with

Ghanaian songstress Efya has expressed her delight in working with fellow musician Sarkodie.

Giving insights into her illustrious career, Efya shared that out of the 120 artistes she has collaborated with, her partnership with Sarkodie stands out as the most fruitful and rewarding.

Efya spoke warmly about her collaborations with the renowned rapper, emphasising that every song they worked on together turned out exceptionally well.

She credited Sarkodie's talent and professionalism, describing him as an amazing person to collaborate with in the studio.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Joy Fm’s Kwame Dadzie on Showbiz A-Z, the celebrated songstress said; “I have worked with almost 120 artistes. So the hardest collaboration will be anything that I did with Sarkodie.”

Among the notable collaborations between Efya and Sarkodie are iconic hits like Saara, I'm In Love With You, Overload, and several others.

These songs have earned acclaim and have become major hits in the music scene. This iconic pairing has proven to be a winning formula, and many Ghanaians have often pointed out the musical chemistry between the two.

