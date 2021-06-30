Ejura Protest: ‘Definitely not the Ghana we preach to the world’ - Sarkodie

The military allegedly fired gunshots into the crowd, killing two of the unarmed protestors and leaving others injured.

Many Ghanaians and celebrities have expressed shock and displeasure over the event.

Now, Sarkodie, who is the latest celebrity to jump on the issue, had only one sentence to express his disappointment in the country he preached to the world.

According to Sarkodie, the event doesn’t paint a good picture of Ghana.

“Definitely not the Ghana we preach to the world,” he tweeted on Wednesday, June 30.

Many celebrities have taken to their various social media platforms to condemn the act.

Actress Lydia Forson tweeted: "Honestly I’m struggling to accept that all of this is happening under a President who’s supposed to be a champion of human rights, freedom of speech and rule of law. I’m so confused. I need answers.”

"2 people confirmed dead 6-9 on admission and seriously injured and more are being brought in to the hospital. This is getting serious and chaotic. People should be allowed to express their woes without being physically attacked. This is not the way," socialite Efia Odo stated on Twitter.

“Peace to all the families who lost thema people cos of these gluttons we dey call leaders,” rapper Kwesi Arthur tweeted, adding, “this wanna kentrey is fucked.”

Rapper Trigmatic said: “How do u attach a video of citizens scared and running for their lives with military men firing at them and still report it as a CLASH.”

Even actor Prince David Osei, who played a vital role in the re-election of President Akufo-Addo, slammed the government on Twitter saying the military men’s actions are undermining the peace Ghanaians are enjoying.

However, Shatta Wale has been tweeting opposing views and defending the government. In his latest Twitter rant which kicked off Tuesday night, he blamed the youth for the problems facing Ghana.