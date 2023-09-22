E.L finally reads the room as he shows up for #OccupyJulorbiHouse Day 2 protest (VIDEO)

His reply was a response to comments from tweeps who were calling him to read the room and get involved with #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

The comments came after E.L tweeted about the Ghanaian music industry whilst the protest for better government was going on. "Btw I honestly DGAF About your “room” he tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Making a U-turn from his tweet yesterday, the 'Kwame Nkrumah' rapper showed up for the protest today. He shared his interaction with some media houses at the grounds and said "Let’s pile on the pressure at the Gathering Grounds-37 Lorry Station, Come out and Speak truth to to Power today! #OccupyJulorbiHouse".

Speaking to the media, he added "I thought it will be a good thing to trek over and then try and you know, see what we can do to make sure this demonstration and gathering is actually impactful in the long run".

According to E.L, he is a "Ghanaian and I tend to travel a lot and whenever I come back to Ghana I realize that things have actually deteriorated to a certain extent and it been chipping away by the economy, at the general space"

"I pride myself as being one of those musicians who has actually voiced a lot of concerns about the state of affairs in the country. I have done Kwame Nkrumah, I have done State of the Nation address and my fans know," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT