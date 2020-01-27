Reacting to the news, Ghanaian rapper, Elorm Adabalh, popularly known as E.L has posed a question about the goodness of God. The “wey tin no be koko for my God” crooner shared a picture of Kobe and his daughter with a caption that reads “Is God really good all the time?”

The 41-year-old American NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant with the head baseball coach of Orange Coast College John Altobelli who was with his wife and daughter are among the nine people who died in the tragic California helicopter crash.

According to reports, they were on their way to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice. The sad news has sent millions across the world moaning the lives that perished in the fatal crash. Ghanaian celebrities including Sarkodie, Yvonne Nelson, Wendy Shay, Lydia Forson among others have all paid tribute to the Kobe and sympathized with his family.

See E.L’s post below.