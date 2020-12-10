According to the Ghanaian actress, how the votes turned out shows that Ghanaian electorates are realizing the power they wield and that the next elections in 2024 will be a game-changer.

From the December 7th polls result as announced by the chair of the Electoral Commission, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won the election with over 6,730,413, which represents 51.59 of the total votes cast.

The NDC's John Dramani Mahama also came closer than his 2016 performance with 6,214,889 which represents 47.36% of the total votes cast.

With the parliamentary seats contest, both the NDC and NPP have close with controversy over who should win a majority in Ghana's parliament as some of the results from some constituencies are being challenged.

Reacting to the statistics of the 2020 elections, the outspoken actress who doesn't hesitate in criticizing the government has added that 'voter power' is one thing she has been advocating for.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "I’m really proud of how we all voted; even those that didn’t as a form of protest I can respect that even if I don’t agree. All I wanted in this election was an electorate what knew their power".

She concluded that "and from all indications were getting there slowly. 2024 should be a game-changer". See her tweet below and share your thoughts with us. Will 2024 be a gama-changer?