The 'Run Go' singer was speaking on Okay FM with Abeiku about Samini's move of openly declaring support for the NPP after a campaign song he composed for Nana Addo, was released a few weeks ago.

The 'Linda' singer has gone farther from just the song for the party to campaign for the NPP as he has been also seen speaking and performing at rallies held by the New Patriotic Party.

Stonebwoy, when asked about Samini's decision of choosing to support this NPP government, said, contrary to how others see it, he doesn't think Samini is a hypocrite. This comes after a 2016 video of Samini vehemently speaking against celebrities endorsing political parties.

In the Joy News interview, he said: "personally my take is that I don't think it's too healthy to do that as a people's person because you represent the masses and you have various political parties affiliations listening to you music at the same time without any political intentions so you appeal to a broader audience at ago".

He continued that " so when you take sides in a serious issue like this concerning serious decision making for the country's welfare and you take sides and just maybe you happen to offend a huge fan by that move, it goes a long way to affect your career going forward".

Stonebwoy

However, against the backlash Samini has been facing, Stonebwoy says his once upon a godfather, should not be seen as a hypocrite. "You know everyone likes money, because of Corona too everywhere is hot so when you even mention 1 dollar someone will take it," he said.

Speaking to Abeiku Santana, he added that "but I respect everyone and their position, the reality is that whether you come out publicly or keep it privately, definitely you belong somewhere, so if he comes out to say it, I don't see it as any form of hypocrisy".

However, pushed by the host to say if he will accept an offer from the NPP or not, Stonebwoy said though it is business, it is not something he can do at this time of his career. " it is business but it's difficult, not now for me".