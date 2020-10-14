Emelia Brobbey released a single 'Fameko' which went viral over criticisms that the song isn't nice. Speaking about the backlash she received about the song, the actress mentioned that she is not doing music to make money.

"I am an entertainer, there's nothing wrong with me releasing a song. I like music, nobody forced me to go and do music," she told Halifax Ansah Addo on Okay FM. Asked if she's doing music for income, she said: " no I am doing it because I like it, I am well established already".

the actress, however, admitted that venturing into has open some new ways for her to make some more income. "Putting the songs on some platforms generate revenues at the end of the month," she said. Hear more from her in the video below.