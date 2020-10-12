The video has since sparked an outrage on social media with netizens calling for the supposed man of God identified as Pastor Blinks to be called to order over the barbaric act he claimed the bible supports.

However, checks by pulse.com.gh show that the viral video is a scene of a Kumawood movie that has been titled after the lead character 'Pastor Blinks'. The role was played by movie producer cum director whose name is Nana Mensah Mark.

Nana Mensah is the same man who portrayed himself in another viral video as a pastor who bathed in a barrel and directed his congregants to drink the water he bathed with. Pulse.com.gh has chanced on an old interview he had with Peace FM's Kwesi Aboagye, where he confirmed that the scenes are from a movie.

According to Nana Mensah, he has been inspired to shoot the 'Pastor Blinks' movie because he has once been duped by a supposed man of God and he wants to use his movie to sensitize Ghanaians to be careful and not fall for fake prophets like 'Pastor Blinks'. Watch the video below.