Empress Gifty consoles husband after NPP sacked him for supporting Alan Cash

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian Gospel artist Empress Gifty has extended support to her husband, Hopeson Adorye, following his expulsion from the NPP party.

Hopeson Adorye (left) Empress Gifty (right)

The Former NPP parliamentary candidate of Kpone Katamanso, was among other NPP bigwigs including; Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique and Yaw Buabeng Asamoah who have been sacked from the party.

The leadership of the party, in a press release dated Monday, November 20, 2023, attributed the dismissal of these party members to their public endorsement of a presidential aspirant other than the party’s elected flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The statement which was signed by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, cites this endorsement as a breach of the party’s constitution, particularly Articles 3(5) (A)(4) and 3(9)(1).

Hopeson Adorye (left) Empress Gifty (right) Pulse Ghana

The leadership of the party clarified that the actions of the four dismissed members go against the principles of the party and, as a result, their membership has been forfeited.

Reacting to the news, Empress Gifty decided to console her husband for the bad news and encouraged him to not give up.

