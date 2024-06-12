Enchanting: Rapper dead at 26 'after an overdose left her in intensive care'

According to a representative from her management team, Enchanting had spent the last four days at their home in an effort to get clean.

"She tried her best and I did everything I could to help her, she tried," the representative told The Shade Room, who confirmed her death on Tuesday evening.

Larry's boyfriend, MotionGod Bandman, shared a heartfelt post on Facebook with a photo of the couple, expressing his sorrow: "You finally found that peace that you was looking for. Y'all hurt me bad."

Enchanting's profile remains active on 1017's website, which notes that she began her music career after graduating high school. She described her unique style as 'Trap-n-Blues' and aimed to connect with her listeners on a personal level.

"Other people can relate to the things I say. I might help somebody through any situation, they can listen to me and find peace," she said on her profile.

Larry's music has garnered significant attention, with her YouTube page amassing four million views and around 660,000 monthly streams on Spotify. In 2020, she featured on the mixtape "Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer," showcasing her talent to a wider audience.

In addition to her music career, Larry was also active on OnlyFans, where she accumulated over 25,000 likes. Her diverse interests and talents made her a notable figure in the entertainment industry.

Born in Germany as an Army brat, Larry moved to Atlanta before her family settled in Fort Worth, Texas, which she considered her home. Her untimely death is a significant loss to the music community, leaving behind a legacy of creativity and resilience.