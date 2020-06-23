According to the Ghanaian rapper, she grew up as a tomboy. “I don’t fit among girls, I fit among boys rather,” she said in an interview and added but for her music career, she has to add a feminine touch to be appealing to a cross-section of fans.

Speaking about her style and life as a musician, the ‘Arguments Done’ rapper revealed that fame has gotten admirers from the same-sex approaching her. “People think this girl is lesbobo and they keep hitting at me,” she said in a video seen pulse.com.gh

However, Eno Barony says those comments do not hurt her because she is not a lesbian as they think. She added that she knows such speculations come from being in the public’s eye and the only thing she can do is to prove them wrong.

Hear more from her in the video below.