The Nigerian transgender broke the internet when he revisited the times she was a man by ditching her wig, makeup and pop diva lifestyle, to dress as a man, to pay his dad a surprise visit at his birthday party.

Nigerian transgender, Bob Risky dresses as a man to father's birthday party

Days after photos of Bob Risky appearing as man at his father’s birthday party went viral, the controversial socialite has shared new hot photos in which she has once again resulted to wig, makeup and anything that reconciles him to being a girl.

Bob, who prefers to be addressed as a female, in talking about her new look wrote “When I tell you guys my body is meant for billionaires ONLY. You think am joking. Only haters will say I’m not fine o”.

See her posts below as she shows off her new look.