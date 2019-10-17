He made this statement after his recent one-on-one interview with the self-acclaimed evangelist.

According to Kwaku Manu, Evangelist Addai shouldn’t be entertained by Ghanaians because he has completely gone mad.

He said this without any psychological test or whatsoever backing his claims.

After his “Aggressive” interview with Addai, he shared a photo with Addai – who looks wretched, wearing no slippers – with the caption: “After my interview with Addai I can now confirm he’s a complete mad man nobody should entertain him again. Period!!!!”

His interview with Addai is out on YouTube.