Even Jesus Christ was criticized – Obour

news

President for the Music Union of Ghana ( MUSIGA), Obour has revealed that the GHS 2 Million allocated to the Musicians Union of Ghana ( MUSIGA) was used for research.

According to the ‘Konkontiba’ hitmaker, he is used to the fact that most people in this country like to criticize even before getting the right information.

READ MORE: Which bar has Shatta Wale raised?Chop bar or Beer bar - Stonebwoy quizzed

But reacting to the controversial GH2 million issue on Happy FM, whether or not, he’s bothered over the constant criticism leveled against him by Ghanaians over the GHS 2Million his outfit received from the previous government.

“I do not have a problem with the people criticizing me, because even Jesus Christ was criticized and crucified. So far as I know, I haven’t flouted any law and I have been genuine in all aspects of the work assigned to me by the government and the government, on the other hand, was pleased with my work. I do not care about what other people who have no idea and haven’t investigated thoroughly have to say on this issue,” the MUSIGA president said.

Obour born Bice Osei Kuffour is a hiplife musician and currently the president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).