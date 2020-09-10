According to the Deputy CEO in charge of Finance and Administration, Kwame Adu Darkwa, Exim Bank hasn’t engaged ambassadors directly or made payments from the accounts of the bank to them.

The “Ayoo” hitmaker isn’t the only brand ambassador who has been mentioned in the matter. Kumawood star Agya Koo has been cited as well.

Kwame Adu Darkwa denied the reports during a Public Accounts Committee sitting Wednesday, September 9.

Agya Koo wanted to endorse Mahama in leaked audio

READ MORE: Shatta Wale acquires new Escalade; shows off his mansion and others cars (WATCH)

During the sitting, the Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak asked Kwame Adu Darkwa whether payments have been made to some members of the creative arts industry including Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr aka Shata Wale and Agya Koo, legally known as Alexander Kofi Adu.

The Kumbungu MP’s questions were based on reports that the Shatta Movement Family label frontman and Agya Koo had received a sum of GHC2 million each as brand ambassadors for the bank.

However, in his response, Kwame Adu Darkwa denied the reports and any payments to the dancehall musician and the Kumawood legend.

He said the bank engaged a media consultant who employed the celebrities as brand ambassadors to lead their campaign to help promote made in Ghana products.

Shatta Wale and Agya Koo are yet to respond to the claims.