Shatta Wale, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah, was reportedly paid GHc2 million to promote made in Ghana products.

Reports suggest Shatta Wale and Kumawood actor Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, were paid by Exim Bank to serve as its brand ambassadors.

A member of the PAC, Ras Mubarak, however, questioned the payment, insisting it does not make economic sense.

MP for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak

“I mentioned GH¢2 million that went to Shatta Wale but the Deputy CEO says they wouldn’t know who the vendor selected and this is not to say that we have a problem with Shatta Wale getting some amount of money to do whatever work,” Mr. Mubarak said.

“But the Ghanaian public deserves to know how much went out and who got it because their answers were not satisfying.”

However, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer with oversight of the Finance and Administration Division of the Exim Bank, Kwame Adu-Darkwa, said he is not aware of any payment to the dancehall artiste.

He explained that the bank engaged the services of a media consultant to handle the promotion of their products.

“You will be surprised how brand ambassadors can be good for promoting a particular sector. Sometimes what needs to be done is that if you have done incredible work, it will be good for people to know what their options are, and having a good brand ambassador to do that makes sense,” Mr. Adu-Darkwa said.

The PAC was, however, not satisfied with the response given. Chairman of Committee, James Klutse Avedzi, said officials of the bank will be invited to present further details of the alleged payments made to the aforementioned celebrities.