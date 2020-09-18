We, at Pulse Ghana, therefore decided to chronicle some of these rich Ghanaians who have made it before age 40. (NB: The list is in no particular order)

Shatta Wale

The King of the African Dancehall has risen from an unknown artiste to household name within the last decade. Shatta Wale's rise has been accompanied with lots of money. From charging arguably the highest fee for an artiste in Ghana to endorsement deals as well influencer deals, the maverick dancehall star is considered as one of the richest musicians in Ghana.

Shatta Wale displaying his dollars

Joana Gyan

Joana Gyan is a young businesswoman who has left her indelible mark on Ghana’s business elite by being the first and only woman to carve out a place and seize Gold territories in an industry totally colonized by men.

She has fought in the ranks of the mining sector, gained ground and consolidated her Golden Empire Legacy (LTD) business empire as a last name in Ghana, buying gold. with local miners and exporting gold to the international.

The CEO of Golden Empire Legacy Limited, Joana Gyan

Today, Golden Empire Legacy Ltd is the largest gold agent in Ghana. procure gold from local miners and export on a global scale.

Kennedy Asante Osei

Though he has a famous and rich father, Kennedy Asante Osei shot unto the Ghanaian limelight with his extravagant wedding earlier this year. He is the eldest son of Dr Osei Kwame Despite, CEO of the Despite Group of Companies. Kennedy is the General Manager of the companies under the Despite Media Group.

Kennedy Osei

Asamoah Gyan

Arguably Ghana's greatest footballer ever, Asamoah Gyan's popularity is one that transcends the shores of the country. And oh yes he has made millions of dollars for his talent.

Asamoah Gyan

He has an estimated net worth of $23 million. Asamoah’s assets include his McCarthy Hill house worth $3 million and his Rolls Royce worth about $400,000.

Kofi Amoa-Abban

Kofi Amoa-Abban, 37, is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rigworld Group, an oil services business with operations across West Africa.

In July 2015 Kofi Amoa-Abban co-founded PressureTech, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rigworld International Services, which offers engineering solutions to Oil and Gas companies in Ghana and beyond.

Kofi Amoa-Abban

Freedom Jacob Caesar

Born Nana Kwame Bediako, Freedom Jacob Caesar has grown into a Real Estate mogul – building living and working spaces that have attracted lots of commendation.

He is the Founder and CEO of Wonda World Estates and Petronia City Development Company Ltd.

Nana Kwame Bediako aka Cheddar

He owns the plush No.1 Oxford Street apartments situated at Osu.